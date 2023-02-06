USS Investment Management Ltd Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Public Storage by 14.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 22.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $308.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

