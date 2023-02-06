TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBE stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

