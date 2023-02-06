Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,929 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,822 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $147.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.