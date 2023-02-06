TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $160,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $173.46 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.77 and its 200-day moving average is $163.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

