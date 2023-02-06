Westpac Banking Corp Has $17.67 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 50,956 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $2,608,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 28.6% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

