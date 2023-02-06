TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 759 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $78.33 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

