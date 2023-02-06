TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 3.3 %

ADBE stock opened at $379.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.33 and its 200 day moving average is $347.03. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $522.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.