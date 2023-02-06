Vicus Capital Acquires New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.6% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $53.10 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,655.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

