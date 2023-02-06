ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

Shares of COP opened at $108.11 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41. The company has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

