Optimism (OP) Price Hits $2.92 on Top Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Optimism token can now be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00012771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $627.63 million and $403.82 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002647 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00428229 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.84 or 0.29208525 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00427489 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
