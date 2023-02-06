TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAR. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 349,545 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 310,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 254,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 287,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 56,772 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 384.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 182,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 212,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DFAR opened at $23.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.