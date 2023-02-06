TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BK opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

