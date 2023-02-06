Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $98.17 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

