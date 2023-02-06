USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,713 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

