TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

