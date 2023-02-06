New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Clorox worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $154.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day moving average of $142.99. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 85.88%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.45.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.