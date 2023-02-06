New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.17 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Ventas worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ventas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,428 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,129,000 after purchasing an additional 979,716 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 785,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761,903 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $28,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Ventas Stock Down 0.8 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $52.60 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.18, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

