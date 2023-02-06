Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3,723.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 101,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total value of $1,417,885.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

TRV opened at $182.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

