IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Shell by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 1.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,288,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.82) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.10) to GBX 2,987 ($36.89) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,461.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

SHEL stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $209.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.