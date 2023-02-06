Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 3.6% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $189.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

