USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,423 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.45.

Clorox Stock Up 9.8 %

CLX opened at $154.77 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

