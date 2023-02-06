Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 860 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 265,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 174,344 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 714,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 171,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

ABR opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $18.09.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

