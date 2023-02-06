New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 594,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,978,000 after buying an additional 101,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. Barclays reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Shares of ESS opened at $230.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $363.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.27 and its 200-day moving average is $238.27.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

