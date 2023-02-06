Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 206,600 Shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,600 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.97% of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GVCI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $4,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of GVCI stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

About Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.