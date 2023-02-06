TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

FDX opened at $214.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.01. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

