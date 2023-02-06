576 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $6,025,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MDY opened at $493.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.35. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $506.70.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
- Apple: What’s The Post-Earnings Play?
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
- Spotify’s Traffic, Not Earnings is Driving the Stock Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.