Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Reduced by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Linde by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1,280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

Shares of LIN opened at $323.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60.

About Linde

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

