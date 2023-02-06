Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 320,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $98.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

