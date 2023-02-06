Old North State Trust LLC Takes $40,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,224 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,604 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $258.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

