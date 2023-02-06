Old North State Trust LLC Purchases Shares of 726 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 566,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

