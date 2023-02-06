Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,168 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.36% of Bancorp worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,496 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Bancorp by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 895,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after buying an additional 644,742 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,294,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 901.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 197,627 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Bancorp Company Profile

Bancorp stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

