Old North State Trust LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 216 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Stock Performance
Netflix stock opened at $365.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.46 and its 200 day moving average is $272.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $412.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.
Insider Transactions at Netflix
In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.
