Old North State Trust LLC Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,570,000 after acquiring an additional 170,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after buying an additional 158,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.

NYSE:AVY opened at $181.20 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.21 and a 200-day moving average of $182.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

