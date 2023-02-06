Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,904 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

