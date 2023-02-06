Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

