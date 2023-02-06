9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of PGR opened at $136.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $139.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading

