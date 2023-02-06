Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,869,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,577,000 after purchasing an additional 58,756 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $472.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $409.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $621.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $4,893,041 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

