Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,738 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Best Buy worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 523,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BBY opened at $90.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

