Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 60.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $209.84 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.42 and a 200 day moving average of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.