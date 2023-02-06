Westpac Banking Corp Sells 8,638 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in 3M by 93.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,139,000 after acquiring an additional 631,426 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in 3M by 54.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,093,000 after acquiring an additional 452,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $49,856,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $117.49 on Monday. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $164.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

