Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111,053 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $82,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $62.41 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

