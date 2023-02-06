Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Lowered by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $82.12 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

