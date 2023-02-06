Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,117 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $74.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

