Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Takes $249,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Trading Down 3.0 %

CI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $292.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.