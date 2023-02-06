Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Takes $249,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cigna Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Cigna stock opened at $292.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.
Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cigna Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cigna (CI)
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
- Spotify’s Traffic, Not Earnings is Driving the Stock Higher
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.