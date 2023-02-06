Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $287,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 327.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Down 0.3 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

NYSE NVS opened at $85.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average is $84.81. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

