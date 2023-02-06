Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 3,719 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after purchasing an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after purchasing an additional 725,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after buying an additional 668,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CSX by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,031,000 after buying an additional 2,791,493 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

