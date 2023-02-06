Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($4.41)-(4.02) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $454-456 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.82 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $570.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $509.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.53 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Children’s Place by 426.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 46.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

