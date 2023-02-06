TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $112.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $145.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

