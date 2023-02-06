Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Barclays

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Shares of KNX opened at $62.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

