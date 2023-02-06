Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $37.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. Energizer has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 58.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.81%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Energizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Energizer by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Featured Articles

